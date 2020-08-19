Gallatin County to Conduct Nov. 3 General Election By Mail Ballot

GALLATIN COUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin County Election Department will be conducting the Nov. 3, 2020 general election by mail ballot.

Per the Governor’s directive, ballots will be sent on Oct. 9. In addition to returning ballots by mail, voters will also have the option to return them in person at most polling locations on Election Day and to the Gallatin County Election Office.

Regular voter registration for the November election will close on Monday, Oct. 26. Late registration begins the following day and continues until noon the day before the election.

During late registration, voters must appear in-person at the Gallatin County Election Department in order to register or make changes to their registration. Election Day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. All persons in line at 8 p.m. will qualify for registration.

An individual who is not registered to vote can obtain a voter registration application on the Secretary of State’s website or the county Election Department website. After completing the form, it can be mailed, emailed, or faxed to the election office (311 West Main St. Room 210, Bozeman, MT. 59715)

For mail ballot elections, only voters who have an active status will be mailed a ballot. Voters who are currently inactive should call the Election Department to determine the reason for inactivation and what action may need to occur in order to be returned to active status. A voter can review their status by using the My Voter Page or contacting the election office at 406-582-3060 or gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov.

The Election Department recently mailed letters to inactive voters that appeared on the postal service’s National Change of Address (NCOA) registry in order to better facilitate address updates and reactivation.