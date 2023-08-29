Gallatin County to host property tax rebate filing workshop 

Sept. 5 workshop will assist residents in filing for Montana tax rebates

EBS STAFF

Gallatin County staff will host a tax filing workshop on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The workshop will take place in the Community Room on the third floor.

The staff will help residents find information required for filing, such as their home’s geo-codes and tax bills. Gallatin County urges residents to bring the social security number of any dependents in the household.

“The Montana Property Tax Rebate is a rebate of up to $675 per year of property taxes paid on a principal residence,” a release from Gallatin County stated. A rebate is available for property taxes paid in tax year 2022 and in tax year 2023.

Taxpayers have until Oct. 1 to file for rebates. Learn more about rebates here.