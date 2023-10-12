Gallatin and Madison counties’ election roadmap, resources

EBS STAFF

Both Gallatin and Madison county’s election days are on Nov. 7.

Important Information for Madison County

In-person voting times for election day run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at polling locations. Find polling places for each precinct here. Voters can find their assigned precinct with this map and can check their voter registration here.

Important Dates for Gallatin County

On Sept. 15, Gallatin County residents received confirmation of their updated precincts as of July 2023. This information will guide voters on their polling location.

Oct. 20

Absentee ballots are mailed.

Oct. 27

Registered voters should have received their absentee ballots. Did you not receive a ballot? Contact the County Elections Office at (406) 582-3060.

Oct. 31

Deadline to mail in ballots. After Halloween, voters will need to drop their ballots off at the County Elections Office at 311 W Main St, #210, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nov. 7

Election Day. All ballots should be turned into the County Elections office by 8 p.m.