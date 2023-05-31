Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance rebrands as ‘Grow Wild’ 

New name shifts emphasis from invasive threats to positive action

EBS STAFF

For two decades, the Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance has protected natural resources from invasive threats, ensuring thriving native ecosystems in the Gallatin watershed. That work will continue and expand, in tandem with a new name: Grow Wild.

The organization was created in 2004, when two people witnessed spotted knapweed taking over Gallatin Canyon and decided to take action, the website states. After the organization recently reflected on its past, present and future, they decided to make a change, according to a Grow Wild press release.

“As Grow Wild, we remain fiercely dedicated to healthy and resilient ecosystems throughout the Gallatin Watershed,” the release states. “Yet this is more than a change in name. Our impact and vision have grown year after year, and we are ready to embrace the full scope of our organization’s purpose…

“No matter our organization’s name, our mission has always been more than just managing invasive species. We conserve native plants and improve vital habitats. We educate the community about invasive species and provide resources on how to manage them. We grow native gardens that inform and inspire. And we empower our neighbors to be stewards of the land.”

New logo shows an elk and an aspen leaf. COURTESY OF GROW WILD

Grow Wild’s new logo features two important local species—in abundance, aspen leaves and elk indicate a thriving ecosystem, according to the release.

“This represents our renewed focus on the healthy aspects of our ecosystems rather than emphasizing only the threats,” the release states.

On June 1 from 2-6 p.m., Grow Wild will distribute native plants to community members who purchased them for the organization’s annual fundraiser. The sale will take place at Crail Gardens, where Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance built a demonstration garden using native, wildlife friendly, water wise plants.

From July 10-14, Grow Wild will officially celebrate its name change with their Big Sky Wildflower Festival.

The organization’s email addresses and website will continue to work, but the group is transitioning to a new website. Grow Wild will have the same phone number and physical Bozeman address.