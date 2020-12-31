Gallatin Rest Home residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN – On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, the Gallatin Rest Home held a vaccination clinic for residents and staff who wished to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination.

There were 24 residents and 33 staff members who received their vaccinations. That represents 70 percent of all Gallatin Rest Home residents and approximately 50 percent of staff. The clinic was done through CVS staff from Helena, Missoula and Butte.

Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn said that staff and residents are very excited about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccine brings.

“This is a big step moving toward the reopening of the nursing home to visitors,” Vaughn said.

Resident Joyce Santos said getting the vaccine didn’t hurt and she is doing well after receiving her dose.

“This is something that everyone should do to protect yourself and others,” Santos said.