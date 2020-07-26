Connect with us

Gallatin River Gallery presents “Avian Witness”

Edgeland of the Sora Rail is a part of the "Avian Witness" series by Catherine Courtenaye. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN RIVER GALLERY

GALLATIN RIVER GALLERY

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new abstract paintings by Bozeman-based artist Catherine Courtenaye. The artist’s Avian Witness series references the movement of birds overlaid onto geometric fields. Courtenaye thinks of these paintings as aerial landscapes with ecological undercurrents.

Gallatin River Gallery is hosing an artist’s reception with Courtenaye on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. The gallery is located in Big Sky Town Center and alongside Avian Witness, features paintings, sculptures, one of a kind jewelry, ceramics and photography.

