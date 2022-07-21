Gallatin River Task Force expands water conservation incentives

New commercial and outdoor rebates conserve water, save money

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

BIG SKY — The Gallatin River Task Force announced last week the expansion of its Big Sky Water Conservation Program, originally launched in 2016 to promote the need for water savings in our drought-prone climate, preparing for a future with less water. Big Sky is included in the Upper Gallatin River Basin, which has a limited supply of water that will struggle to keep up with the growing demand for water if conservation strategies are not implemented. The demand for water will increase with the growing population and booming tourism industry. In addition, climate change is threatening longer and more severe droughts – meaning the need for water savings is more important than ever.

Rebates for water-saving indoor and outdoor fixtures were offered as part of the original program to provide cash incentives for water wise behavior in residential homes and landscapes. The Gallatin River Task Force is growing the rebate program to include commercial businesses and expand the line of rebate-eligible products and services for the residential and commercial sectors.

“It’s important for businesses to have access to rebates since they are a large water user in our community. Additionally, we are expanding our outdoor rebate opportunities because summer water use outpaces winter use by seven times due to landscape irrigation”, said Jessica Olson, Conservation Associate for the Gallatin River Task Force.

By making water conservation a way of life in Big Sky, the community can save water and money, minimize water waste, prepare for the uncertainties of climate change, and make our community more resilient in the face of drought.

Details about the water and money saving fixtures available for both inside and outside of your homes and businesses:

Indoor Rebates

Conserving water is not only about the actions people take but also about the appliances and fixtures used. The Big Sky Water Conservation Program partners with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) WaterSense Program to promote WaterSense labeled fixtures that use less water than standard models. In addition, get rebates for certain ENERGY STAR® qualified appliances to help residents and businesses save water for future generations and reduce costs on their utility bills. The average family can save nearly 38,000 gallons of water per year by retrofitting its home with WaterSense labeled fixtures and ENERGY STAR® qualified appliances.

Indoor Water Savings and Maximum Rebate Awards

Bathroom Faucets: Residential: $60 | Commercial: $120 Estimated water savings: 2,700 gallons/year

Residential: $60 | Commercial: $120 Showerheads: Residential: $75 | Commercial: $150 Estimated water savings: 5,100 gallons/year

Residential: $75 | Commercial: $150 Clothes Washers: Residential: $150 | Commercial: $300 Estimated water savings: 7,000 gallons/year

Residential: $150 | Commercial: $300 Tank Toilets: Residential: $300 | Commercial: $600 Estimated water savings: 13,000 gallons/year

Residential: $300 | Commercial: $600 Urinals: Commercial: $120 Estimated water savings: 520 gallons/year

Commercial: $120 Flush-O-Meter Toilets: Commercial: $600 Estimated water savings: 10,950 gallons/year

Commercial: $600

Outdoor Rebates

Inefficient irrigation schedules, leaks, and outdated irrigation systems are the primary source of wasted water in Big Sky landscapes. We’ll help cover the costs for your water-wise landscape conversions. The outdoor rebate program incentivizes landscape conversions by covering the cost to upgrade to water- wise landscapes, reducing your water needs.

Outdoor Water Savings and Maximum Rebate Awards

Irrigation Audits: Residential and Commercial: $100 Estimated water savings: 10% reduction in water use

Residential and Commercial: $100 Weather-Based Smart Controllers : Residential: $250 | Commercial: $750 Estimated water savings: 15% reduction in water use

: Residential: $250 | Commercial: $750 Rain Sensors: Residential: $50 | Commercial: $100 Estimated water savings: 15% reduction in water use (when paired with appropriate controller)

Residential: $50 | Commercial: $100 MSMT/Rotary Nozzles: Residential: $200 | Commercial: $300 Estimated water savings: 288 gallons per nozzle/year

Residential: $200 | Commercial: $300 Drip Irrigation Equipment: Residential and Commercial: $350 Estimated water savings: 35% reduction in water use

Residential and Commercial: $350 Sprinkler Spray Bodies: Residential: $200 |Commercial: $400 Estimated water savings: 20% reduction in water use

Residential: $200 |Commercial: $400 Turf Conversion: Residential: $1,500 | Commercial: $3,000 Estimated water savings: 50% reduction in water use

Residential: $1,500 | Commercial: $3,000 Water-Wise Plants: Residential and Commercial: $200 Estimated water savings: 20% reduction in water use

Residential and Commercial: $200

Estimated water savings are based on averages and estimated use rates and do not reflect exact water savings if implemented. Exact water savings will vary depending on ther number of fixtures implemented, the water-use of the fixture being replaced, and the usage of the fixtures. For more information, terms and limitations, and eligible products, visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org/water-conservation.