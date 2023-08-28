Gallatin River Task Force hosts annual fall trash clean-up

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Task Force, in partnership with the Gallatin Watershed Council, is hosting a trash clean-up Sept. 8 through 10 along the Gallatin River and in the Big Sky community. This annual event gathers river lovers in the Big Sky and Bozeman communities for a collective cause—caring for our water resources.

“Every year we are so amazed and inspired by the enthusiasm for the Gallatin River Cleanup,” Ally Sutcliffe, Big Sky Watershed Corps Member said. “Over 100 volunteers, some new and some loyally returning, show up to help keep this incredible resource healthy and beautiful. We are so thankful for the Big Sky and Bozeman communities and their shared passion for the Gallatin River.”

Volunteers are needed to lead teams as well as general clean-up, and prizes are given out to the volunteer that finds the most unique item. Clean-up supplies and snacks will be provided and available for pickup at the Big Sky Community Park throughout the weekend.

Sutcliffe asserts that this event would not be possible without the commitment of the community working together for the Gallatin River. Volunteers can sign up here.