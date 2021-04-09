Gallatin Valley Earth Day 2021

Events coming up April 11-28

By Gabrielle Gasser

GALLATIN VALLEY – The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival returns this year after a hiatus in 2020 with the theme “transforming and healing our earth together.”

The nonprofit organization Gallatin Valley Earth Day, started by Anne Ready in 2019, has been working hard to plan the in-person festival this year as well as many other virtual events throughout the month of April.

After the success of the 2019 festival, GVED decided to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a larger event, the 2020 Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Prior to the cancellation, GVED had one and a half blocks outside of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture reserved as well as participation from 50 local businesses and the partnership of the City of Bozeman.

“We are very excited to hold an in-person Earth Day Festival this year,” said Ready. “After being cooped up, people are ready to get out and walk, bike and run.”

The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival will give people ample opportunity to get outside with live music, food, kids activities, exhibits and more. There will be guided walks by the Sacajawea Audubon Society as well as activities at Story Mill Park, and the first annual Earth Day “Run for the Sun.”

Explore Big Sky spoke with Ready to get the scoop on all the exciting events coming up that are listed below. Visit gallatinvalleyearthday.org for more information and to access the virtual events.

The documentary “2040” is an upbeat look at how the climate crisis can be addressed and the globe bettered by the year 2040. POSTER COURTESY OF GALLATIN VALLEY EARTH DAY

Virtual screening of “2040”, April 11

Award-winning director Damon Gameau embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by 2040 if we simply embrace the best solutions that exist today. Visit gallatinvalleyearthday.org to access the full movie which will be available starting April 11.

Professor Robb Larson from MSU and Mayor Terry Weickum of Rawlings, Wyoming will discuss how wind energy works including pros and cons and how wind farms can boost economies. POSTER COURTESY OF GALLATIN VALLEY EARTH DAY

“Wind Energy Basics” Talk, April 13, 12 p.m.

A virtual talk with Professor Robb Larson from Montana State University, and Mayor Terry Weickum of Rawlings, Wyoming. Larson will discuss how wind energy works including pros and cons and the potential for wind energy in Montana and mayor Terry Weickum will share how bringing a wind farm to Rawlins boosted their economy. Visit gallatinvalleyearthday.org to register.

Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival at the Bozeman Public Library, April 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Look forward to a fun-filled day of exhibits, food, music and children’s activities. Exhibits will include: an electric car, an electric Harley Davidson, solar panels, composting, native plants, fish and wildlife, wetlands, City of Bozeman water conservation and important climate information. The children’s activities are sponsored by the Montana Science Museum, U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, and will include making musical instruments from recycled materials and more.

“Bridger Bowl is For The Birds”, April 18

The Bridger Mountains are a primary North American migration route for raptors. More than 15 species, including the Golden Eagle and Bald Eagle, might be viewed over the course of the annual raptor count. 2021 marks the 30th year of the field work conducted on Bridger Bowl’s ridge during September and October, culminating in Bridger’s annual Raptor Fest in early October. But the Bridger range is also home to more than 30 species of songbirds. Bridger Bowl is committed to protecting its bird life – learn what you can do to support birds at home. Watch the “Landscaping for Birds” PowerPoint by Paulette Epple and the Sacajawea Audubon.

“The Effect of Climate Change on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem” Talk, April 19

Dr. Cathy Whitlock, PhD, Research Professor, Regents Professor Emerita of Earth Sciences, Fellow of the Montana Institute on Ecosystems and one of the authors of the former Gov. Steve Bullock’s Montana Climate Assessment presents an overview of what effects we can expect to see, here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Go to bridgerbowl.com to watch the talk.

Get Started on Zero Waste with Julie Fathy, April 19, 7 p.m.

Learn the ins and outs of creating a zero-waste household from local expert Julie Fathy. Zero waste is the notion of reducing one’s waste through environmentally considerate actions. In this workshop, local zero waste expert Julie Fathy will lead you on an inspiring visual journey of her “zero waste” home. She will provide concrete tips and easy-to-adopt ideas for decreasing your household waste. You’ll leave with solutions for creating a healthy, beautiful and vibrant life that’s environmentally thoughtful. Join us for this informative workshop!

Various organizations will be at the 2021Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival to show their exhibits. PHOTO BY ANNE READY

“Grain by Grain” Book Club Discussion, April 20, 7:00 p.m.

Bozeman Public Library book club discusses “Grain by Grain” with special guest Bob Quinn. We don’t have to accept stagnating rural communities, degraded soil or poor health. By following Bob’s example, we can grow a healthy future, grain by grain. Visit: bozemanlibrary.org/services/adults/boo k-clubs/bozeman-public-library-book-club for more information.

“People and Wildlife: Conservation and Coexistence” Talk, April 21,

12 p.m.

Join Mike Phillips, cofounder and director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund and Lisa Upson, director of People and Carnivores for this Library Community Forum. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81083440088

Your Energy Efficient Home, April 21, 7:00 p.m.

Join local contractor, Rob Evans of Constructive Solutions and Infrared Solutions, to learn how to make your home more energy efficient – whether building a new home or improving your existing home.

Earth Day Seed Exchange, April 22, 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day in the Education and Outreach Center located in Manhattan by picking up free wildflower and vegetable seeds saved from our gardens. This will be another opportunity to sign up for our Gallatin Pollinator Initiative program and pick up your free pollinator seed mixes to start your own pollinator plots. Visit http://gallatincd.org/event/earth-day-seed-exchange/?instance_id=1000 for more information.

Children’s activities at the 2021 Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival will include making musical instruments from recycled materials and more. PHOTO BY ANNE READY

Music & Film Night, April 22, 7:00 p.m.

Local musicians perform and children from our community share their ideas on how to make our Earth a better place. The evening will include a vocal duo of “This Pretty Planet” performed by Kate Bryan and Betsy Wise, an instrumental Cello piece by Isla-Mari Lee and her daughter Elizabeth Lee and more. Watch a short film and learn how Claire Vlases, as a middle schooler, raised the money to put solar panels on Bozeman schools. Visit bozemanarts-live.com/calendar to register.

“Drawing Together,” April 23, 5:30 p.m.

An evening of art, wine and cheese and climate advocacy. Join Butte artist, Laurel Egan, for a virtual drawing class. Visit bit.ly/DrawingTogether4-23-21 to register.

“Need to Grow,” April 24 through May 1 watch anytime

With an estimated 60 years of farmable soil left on Earth, the film

“Need To Grow” offers an intimate look into the hearts of activists and innovators in the food movement. An 8-year-old girl challenges the ethics

of a beloved organization, a renegade farmer struggles to keep his land as

he revolutionizes resource efficient agriculture, and an accomplished visionary inventor faces catastrophe in the midst of developing a game-changing technology.

Similar to the 2019 Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival, this year there will be food carts from local vendors. PHOTO BY ANNE READY

Plants for Birds Garden Open House, April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sacajawea Audubon Society will host an open house tabling event at the Plants for Birds Garden within the Learning Garden at Story Mill Community Park.

Guided Bird Walk, April 24, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Meet at Story Mill Park nature preserve and Sacajawea Audubon Society will take up to 16 people in two smaller groups of 8 on a guided

bird walk.

Gallatin Valley Earth Day Run, 2021: A Run for the Sun!, April 24, 9 a.m.

This run aims to raise money for the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club to put solar panels on our schools. This race is sponsored by the Big Sky Wind Drinkers.

Earth Day in the Park, April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get your passport stamped and turn in for a prize drawing.

Heating and cooling your home in a Greener Way, April 29, 7:00 p.m.

A virtual talk with heating and cooling professional Ron Hubert.