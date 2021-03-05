Gallatin Valley’s iconic women

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/5/21

From Audrey Anderson, a Bozeman business owner and entrepreneur, to Mary Vant Hull, who was instrumental in building the first Bozeman Library, women played an integral role in shaping the Gallatin Valley and surrounding communities. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re sharing an article by the Gallatin History Museum that highlights 10 women who made an impact over the decades. Meet the women of Gallatin’s history.