Georgia man arrested for assault in Big Sky 

Matthew Narciso reportedly struck a fellow hotel guest Thursday night

EBS STAFF

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article erroneously attributed the crime to another man by the same name. It has been updated to remove any reference to that person.

Matthew Narciso of Jefferson, Georgia reportedly struck and injured another guest while staying at the Montage Big Sky hotel on the night of Thursday, Aug. 24.

After 9 p.m., Narciso was arrested for assault (first offense), transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held on a $585 bond. According to the Gallatin County Justice Department, Narciso posted bond and was released on Friday morning.

According to a signed affidavit released by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest, a hotel staff member who witnessed the alleged assault reported that Narciso “was visibly upset in the hallway of the hotel” and “was acting in an angry and intoxicated enough manner that [the staff member] activated his staff ‘panic button’ on his person multiple times.” Various staff members reported disorderly issues with Narciso throughout the evening, and the responding officer stated that Narciso “show[ed] signs of intoxication with bloodshot watery eyes, could not stand on his feet without swaying, slurred speech, and changing of his recall of the altercation.”

The victim told the responding law enforcement officer that he “was walking down the hallway toward the elevator where [Narciso] was located. [Narciso] then challenged the victim to ask what the victim was looking at… [Narciso] then attacked the victim by shoving him and punching him causing a black eye and causing the eye to bleed,” the affidavit states.

The responding officer observed a fresh hematoma on the victim’s left eye.

According to statements from the victim and witness, the victim defended himself, subdued Narciso and attempted to disengage and leave the scene. Narciso pursued the victim again, and the victim defended himself until the altercation ended.

The staff member reported they saw Narciso physically pursue the victim, grabbing at the victim’s upper body and striking him above the shoulders, according to the affidavit.

Narciso told the responding officer that he was attacked without provocation and did not fight back, and denied knowledge of how the victim received a black eye.

“[Narciso] stated that he was attacked by a staff member unprovoked and put in a choke hold. [Narciso] stated he had witnesses to attest to that fact.” Narciso was not able to find a witness to corroborate his story, the affidavit states.