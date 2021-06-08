Gianforte encourages Montanans to ‘come home’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/8/21

On June 7, Gov. Greg Gianforte launched a campaign called Come Home Montana to encourage those who had to leave for better job opportunities or cost of living qualms to return to Montana and prosper in their home state. The campaign was launched alongside a website, ComeHomeMontana.com, and encourages people to come to Montana to start a business or work remotely in their home state.

“For too long, Montana’s most valuable export has been our kids and grandkids,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Our quality of life is second to none, and we’re reminding former residents of what a great place Montana is to live, work, and raise a family. We’re growing opportunities and creating an environment so more Montanans can thrive and prosper. Let’s bring our kids and grandkids back home.”