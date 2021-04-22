Gianforte limits local health board powers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/22/21

On April 20, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills into law in response to some actions taken during the emergency health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first bill limits the power of local health boards to pass measures, such as the Gallatin County mask mandate and business restrictions, imposed by the county’s health board intended to curb the spread of the virus. Health boards will now have to first consult elected officials before passing such mandates. The second bill limits the governor’s ability to spend federal funds received during an emergency, after criticisms over the way Gov. Steve Bullock spent federal coronavirus relief funds prior to consulting the legislature.