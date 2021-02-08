Gianforte looks to lift mask mandate

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) -2/8/21

Senate Bill 65 cleared the Montana Legislature last week, one of two requirements Gov. Greg Gianforte says are necessary in lifting the statewide mask mandate he has decried since it was enacted by former Gov. Steve Bullock in June. The bill protects businesses from COVID-19 liabilities, for example, if a customer dies or is adversely affected by the virus while on a business’s premises. Gianforte has said that he will not lift the mask mandate until the bill passes and vaccine distribution improves throughout the state. “I look forward to getting SB 65 to my desk so we can take that critical step toward getting Montana safely open for business, moving towards incentives and personal responsibility and away from impractical government mandates,” he said.