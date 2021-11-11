Gianforte seeks nominations for Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

Governor’s Office

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte launched the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation yesterday and seeks nominations for the award.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and our way of life,” he said. “Even after their time in military service, many Montana veterans have kept the flame of service burning by helping others in their community. I’m asking Montanans to help me identify and recognize these outstanding Montana veterans, and I look forward to honoring these heroes for their service to our nation and our communities.”

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their community.

More information about the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation, including how to nominate a Montana veteran, may be found at recognizeveterans.mt.gov.

The deadline for nominating an outstanding Montana veteran is December 31, 2021. Recipients of the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation will be announced and honored in the new year.

For more information regarding the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation, contact Jack O’Brien at (406) 444-3111 or Jack.OBrien@mt.gov.