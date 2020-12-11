Gianforte supports presidential lawsuit

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/11/20

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, four key states that President-elect Joe Biden won. Montana Governor-elect Greg Gianforte said on Dec. 10 that he is one of the 106 House Republicans who signed a “friend of the court” document in support of the lawsuit. Gianforte, alongside Montana Sen. Steve Daines, said that they would not yet acknowledge that Biden won the presidential election, according to KTVH.