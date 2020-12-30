Gianforte to announce COVID-19 plan next week

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/30/20

Greg Gianforte will become Montana’s 25th governor on Jan. 4, the first Republican to lead Montana in 16 years. Next week, Gianforte will announce his plans to fight COVID-19, including new state guidelines and although he has not made any finite announcements leading up to his inauguration, he has hinted that he may relax restrictions put into place by his predecessor, Gov. Steve Bullock.

“I’ve always said the decisions we make on Jan. 4 and beyond need to be based on the facts on the ground, at this point,” he told KBZK. “I would point out that we’ve seen a precipitous drop in the number of new infections per day. That’s encouraging to me.”