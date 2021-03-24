Gianforte warned for illegally trapping, killing wolf

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/24/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte was issued a written warning by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for illegally trapping and killing a wolf on Feb. 15. The trapping took place on private land about 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park. The landowner, Robert E. Smith, was a contributor to Gianforte’s 2017 congressional campaign and is the director of the Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Although he had a trapping license, Gianforte had not completed his trapping certification course. Montana FWP says that a written warning is standard in such cases. Simultaneously, there are two measures that would expand wolf trapping in Montana expected to reach Gianforte’s desk any day now.