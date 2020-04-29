Give Big Gallatin Valley plugs nonprofit support now more than ever

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

Give Big Gallatin Valley is an annual fundraising event celebrating the wonderful nonprofits in our region. EBS spoke with Nettie Breuner of Big Sky Discovery Academy and Bridget Wilkinson of Bozeman Area Community Foundation about the importance of Give Big this year and how the campaign has adapted to an online format to meet social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.

The Big Sky Discovery Academy partners with schools around the Big Sky area to provide educational opportunities that encourage healthy and empowering lifestyle choices for kids. The Discovery Academy is currently the only Montessori-based pre-K through high school program in Big Sky.

The Bozeman Area Community Foundation is an advocate for local area nonprofits, making it easy for donors to give to those organizations they are most passionate about. Every year they help put on Give Big Gallatin Valley and rally the community around so many great causes to support.

“The nonprofit sector is the fabric of our community and needs us now more than ever,” said Bridget Wilkinson, Executive Director at the Community Foundation in a press release. “If you have the capacity to give this year during Give Big, we encourage you to make a donation to a nonprofit that you love. Whether you can donate $10 or $100, together we can make a big difference for our community right now.”

Donations will be collected via givebiggv.org between 6 p.m. on April 30 and 6 p.m. on May 1.