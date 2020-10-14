Global Health Institute recommends state shutdowns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/14/20

In July, the Harvard Global Health Institute released an interactive map flagging high-risk areas in the country where people are most likely to contract the coronavirus based on daily new cases per 100,000 people. At the time, three states were in the red. As of Monday, that number has since increased to 13, all of which Harvard recommends issue stay-at-home orders in order to curb the spread they are experiencing. North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Utah, Missouri, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Nebraska and Montana are all flagged red showing high infection rates. An added hurdle for many of these states is the climate—as northern communities get colder, people are more likely to gather inside seeking social interaction, warmth and respite from the pandemic. The map includes four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. There are no states currently green.