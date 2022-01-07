GNFAC, MSU offer Avalanche Fundamentals with Field Course

EBS STAFF

The Avalanche Fundamentals with Field Course serves as either a refresher or an introduction to avalanche education. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center and Montana State University Outdoor Recreation are introducing a new course format with four pre-recorded lectures to watch at your convenience, a live Q&A session and the choice of a snowmobile- or ski/snowboard-based field day occurring the following two weekends.

The course will include a live Q&A session that will take place on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presenters will lecture and host Q&As on the following topics: Intro to avalanches and avalanche terrain; mountain weather and the development of a seasonal snowpack; decision making and the human factor; and avalanche rescue.

One field day session is included with the purchase of your ticket. Ski sessions will be hosted from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on:

Friday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 29

Sunday, Jan. 30

Visit https://www.mtavalanche.com/ to pre-register and for more information.