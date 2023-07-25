Golf course sees new Yellowtail development under way

Developers project initial completion by early 2025

By Hudson Willett EDITORIAL INTERN

A new multifamily development is coming to Big Sky. The Yellowtail Residences, headed by local developer Kenny Holtz, are under construction between the 10th and 11th hole at the Big Sky Golf Course.

This will be the final multifamily development on the Big Sky Golf Course, and the site has been zoned for one since the 1973 Meadow Village covenants, according to Holtz, who has been in Big Sky since 2003. The project will include six duplex townhomes and the 23-condominium Yellowtail Residences building. The development team has made every effort to bring a thoughtful, meticulously designed, positive addition to the Big Sky community, Holtz told EBS.

“We are just looking to make it one of the most proud developments in the Meadow Village,” Holtz said. With most of the parking underground and most units standing at two stories, Holtz wants to leave views largely unimpeded, and has worked to blend the project thoughtfully with the surrounding homes and area.

Holtz stands with a tabletop model of Yellowtail. PHOTO BY HUDSON WILLETT

“The life and heart of Big Sky on a day-to-day basis is here in the meadow,” Holtz said “You have local businesses, the hospital, the golf course, the resort a short drive away, it’s all right here.”

The Yellowtail Residences will be built in three phases. The first phase, which has already broken ground on amenities and infrastructure such as water and sewer extensions, electrical and fiber optic internet lines, will include three of the six eventual duplexes. The third phase will finish the final three duplexes.

The second phase will be the largest: the Yellowtail Residences building will include 23 condominiums, seven of which are reserved for local Big Sky professionals—units the project calls “Locals Only.” The average unit size for the Yellowtail Residences building is about 2,300 square feet with the smallest being 1,485 square feet with two units at 5,000 square feet.

“The ‘Locals Only’ units are integrated right into the other units, there is no separate wing or anything. They are still luxury dream homes, offered below our market price, for people that work and live in Big Sky,” Holtz said.

Alternate angle of the Yellowtail scale model. PHOTO BY HUDSON WILLETT

“The greater Big Sky community is really a partner on this project, and we owe it to Big Sky to bring the best quality and mix of products to the heart of Big Sky,” he added.

The first phase has a goal of completion by late 2024 or early 2025. Holtz hopes phase two will be complete by fall 2026, and phase three does not yet have a start date.