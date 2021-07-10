Goose Fire of south of Ennis continues to burn

EBS STAFF

CAMERON – The Goose Fire ignited southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass on July 1. As of the morning of July 10, an infrared flight had mapped the fire at just under 700 acres, according to a U.S. Forest Service incident report. Ninety-three personnel are currently working on the fire, which has not yet been reported as contained. The cause is still under investigation.

An initial attack crew responded to the fire when it started, but due to its location on a 250-acre rockslide, the crews weren’t immediately able to access the fire. On July 9, the burn traveled east, south of Cliff Lake and north of Hidden Lake.

A Type 2 Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team took command of the fire on the morning of July 10. The fire is expected to continue to spread at a moderate pace. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, where the fire is burning, will be implementing area closures.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest instituted Stage 1 fire restrictions on July 9. This includes the prohibition of campfires and stove fires unless contained by a permanent fire pit or fire grate. Smoking is also prohibited unless inside a vehicle, building or an area 3 feet in diameter cleared of vegetation.