Gov. Bullock explains new wave of COVID-19 cases

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 6/9/20

A jump in confirmed and active COVID-19 cases in Montana that began in late May might have some fearful of the implications to the economy and public health, with some 51 active cases across the state—roughly 10 percent of the state’s entire case count to date. According to Gov. Steve Bullock, people should feel quite the opposite, underscoring the increase in confirmed cases is tied directly to an increase in testing and improvements in contact tracing in the affected counties. According to the Flathead Beacon, “Bullock also noted the increased potential for infections now that the state is opening up, and while touting the state’s ramped-up testing efforts to better and earlier identify cases, he emphasized the importance of continued safety and hygiene precautions.” Prudence, here, is paramount in the Governor’s eyes. “We’ve got to understand this virus is still with us and is going to be with us for a long time,” Bullock said. “We still have to take this seriously. Just because it’s warm and summer and we all have cabin fever, we still have to take the public-health side of this seriously, yet also recognize that with additional testing we will be identifying cases.”