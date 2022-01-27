Gov. Gianforte presents Spirit of Montana award to team that helped fix Hebgen Dam

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

ANACONDA – Governor Greg Gianforte presented the Spirit of Montana award on Jan. 26. to employees at Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company for their role in fixing the Hebgen Dam malfunction on Dec. 1

“Working quickly and through the night, the Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company manufactured the piece needed to fix the Hebgen Dam in less than 24 hours,” Gov. Gianforte said. “On behalf of a grateful state, it was my pleasure to recognize these employees for what they accomplished for Montana and our treasured Madison River ecosystem.”

Following the Nov. 30 malfunction of Hebgen dam, Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company was contracted by Northwestern Energy to fabricate a part to fix the dam. The team worked around-the-clock to manufacture the part, allowing flows in the Madison River to be restored quickly.