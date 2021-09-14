Grizzlies killed after vehicle break-ins

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/14/21

A mother grizzly and her three cubs were euthanized by lethal injection over Labor Day weekend after they were caught breaking into trashcans and vehicles near Glacier National Park. They broke into a trailer parked in Polebridge to get ahold of improperly stored garbage inside, and also got into a grill on someone’s porch, two improperly stored garbage cans and a pickup truck topper, all with improperly stored garbage and food inside. The female bear, bear management specialists said, had been a resident of Glacier for most of her life and is said to have had at least 10 cubs over the years. Grizzly bear management specialist Tim Manley said that the bears had unfortunately been habituated and food conditioned.