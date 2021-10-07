Connect with us

Town Crier

Grizzly and cubs killed after attacking hunter

Published

30 seconds ago

on

NPS Photo

A grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Cody, Wyoming, on Oct. 2. The elk hunter and his hunting partner had a “sudden encounter” with the female bear and her two cubs, according to a statement from state and federal wildlife agencies. Out of defense, the hunter shot and killed the female grizzly after sustaining injuries himself.

“It was an unprovoked attack,” said Dan Smith, Cody regional wildlife supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, as reported by the  Jackson Hole News & Guide. “There was nothing that indicates the hunters had done anything that would provoke an attack.”

According to Smith, the mauling resulted in the first human injury from a grizzly encounter in Wyoming this year. The extent of the hunter’s injuries have not been revealed, but they are not life-threatening.

Related Topics:

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer & Ticket Manager at Outlaw Partners.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2021

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X