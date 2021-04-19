Grizzly attack victim dies

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/19/21

On April 17, Carl Mock, 40, of West Yellowstone, succumbed to his injuries following a grizzly bear attack. The attack took place on April 16 just south of Baker’s Hole Campground, which is located north of West Yellowstone. According to a report released by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the grizzly was an older male defending a moose kill nearby. The bear was put down after hazing attempts were unsuccessful. Grizzlies are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and their management is currently under the jurisdiction of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, a partnership between U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the Forest Service and Tribal lands.