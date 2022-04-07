GRTF, BSCO and SNO host pet waste cleanup at community park

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Pet waste represents the fifth-largest source of water-quality degraded pollution across the upper Gallatin River watershed and its tributaries during peak runoff according to the Gallatin River Task Force. On April 15-16, volunteers will have the opportunity to help clean up waste and trash at the Big Sky Community Park to help protect the Gallatin.

Hosted by Gallatin River Task Force, the Big Sky Community Organization and Big Sky Sustainability Network Organization, the Runoff Cleanoff 2022 event aims to keep harmful pollutants from reaching the Gallatin as snow melts into the watershed.

Volunteers can sign up as either an individual or with a team. Buckets, gloves and scoopers will be provided at the Big Sky Community Park shed next to the river pavilion.

Sign up to volunteer at volunteerbigsky.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=670644.