GVLT preserves Peets Hill land, closes deal

BOZEMAN – Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the City of Bozeman on Jan. 19 ensured that Peets Hill would remain free from development. The 120-acre parcel is now under the ownership of the City of Bozeman as public park land.

After months of public fundraising and campaigning to raise both private and public money to purchase the 12 acres, in total costing $1.23 million, GVLT now can protect “Peets’ final piece.”

“In a matter of weeks, hundreds of people donated to raise $800,000 to help with the sale,” the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on Jan. 20. “The land trust then turned to the city to ask for $485,000 to cover the rest of the costs and an additional $315,000 to be paid over the next two years to cover the cost of trail and land work planned for the parcel.”

Bozeman City Commissioners unanimously approved the funds in December from their cash-in-lieu of parkland fund.

GVLT will host the Peets’ Final Piece Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. at the southern end of the top of Peets Hill.