GVLT seeks input for Triangle Trail Plan

GALLATIN VALLEY LAND TRUST

BOZEMAN – The development of a master trail system, named the Triangle Trail Plan, for the area between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners is moving forward and looking for citizen direction. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust will host a Virtual Open House to learn where people want to go and how they want to get there.

The Virtual Open House incorporates easy, fun interactive surveys and images and maps in order to gather public responses that will create an inspirational plan to guide trail connectivity as the area develops. The Virtual Open House will be open 24/7 through Nov. 23, 2020 and can be accessed here.

“This plan is the missing link between trail plans in Bozeman and Belgrade,” said explained Mark Kehke, chair of the GVLT project committee. “It will ensure that we have safe recreation and transportation choices as we move throughout the Triangle area and between neighborhoods, schools and town centers.”

The Virtual Open House will direct the major elements of the trail plan that will be returned to the community to additional review in early 2021. The interactive survey will ask participants where people want to go, how they want to get there, what the trails should look like, how the trails should address safety and how they will be supported and maintained. Trails are a widely celebrated as part of our area’s unparalleled quality of life and regularly cited in the top three valued amenities of our community. This trail planning process gives us the ability to think ahead and ensure that all members of our community have safe and enjoyable places to move outdoors.