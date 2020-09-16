Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/16/20

Since 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley has provided affordable housing to low-income families across the country, including in Montana. Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley is currently seeking volunteers to help build affordable housing for teachers in the Big Sky School District. The project is located on Beaver Creek Road behind the school and volunteers will help complete Phase 1 of two triplexes so teachers can move in before winter. Contact volunteer@habitatbozeman.org or visit the volunteering shift sign up to get involved. Read EBS’s coverage to learn more about this amazing community project.