Harris and Brody join new Outlaw departments

Tucker Harris bolsters Outlaw Editorial Department

By Gabrielle Gasser

Explore Big Sky welcomes Digital Producer Tucker Harris to the Editorial Department.

Harris interned for Outlaw Partners for three summers starting in 2017. During her time as an intern, Harris dipped her toes into all parts of the company working in the company’s Editorial, Events and Marketing departments.

After graduating from the University of Virginia with a major in media studies and a minor in English, Harris joined Outlaw full-time as the executive coordinator while also providing her skillset to Outlaw’s Marketing and Events departments in 2021.

A Richmond, Virginia native, Harris enjoys the various outdoor recreation opportunities that Montana offers including hiking, fly fishing with her uncle and playing non-competitive disc golf. In the winter, she enjoys snowshoeing and skiing.

“I’m excited to be able to dive more into the Explore Big Sky and editorial world,” Harris said. “I’ve worked in all different parts of the company, but being able to focus on stories I’m passionate about and share that with the community is what I’m excited to bring to the team.”

As the digital producer, Harris will advance Explore Big Sky’s digital-first model, manage Explore Big Sky social media, compose the daily Town Crier newsletter and report for the Arts & Entertainment section.

Tucker Harris can be reached at Tucker@theoutlawpartners.com

Mira Brody brings diverse experience to Outlaw Marketing department

By Gabrielle Gasser

The Outlaw Partners Marketing Department welcomes Mira Brody as the new content marketing strategist.

Originally from a Sonoma suburb in California, Brody appreciates the change of pace that Montana offers her. She enjoys skiing and trail running in the mountains with her cattle dog, Sierra, and of course sipping on cold, Montana brews.

Formerly with Outlaw’s Editorial Department, Brody brings a valuable background in journalism and copywriting to the Marketing Department and its clients. Brody graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from California State University, Chico. Before joining Outlaw in 2020, Brody worked in the tech industry, helping clients with branding and copywriting services as well as project management and content strategy.

“I’m looking forward to growing Outlaw’s digital reach,” Brody said. “We offer so much to the Big Sky community—from events and client marketing services, to an independently owned news source.”

In her new role, Brody will focus on building Outlaw’s social media presence, working with clients to cultivate informative articles about their products and services, collaborating with Outlaw’s design and production teams on specialized branding projects and managing and growing VIEWS. Big Sky magazine.

Mira Brody can be reached at Mira@theoutlawpartners.com