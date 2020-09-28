HATCH presents: ‘No Vote Left Behind’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/28/20

Why does this election matter to me personally? What’s at stake? In the countdown to Election Day, HATCH alongside Artists for Amazonia, the Music Artists Coalition, The Future Coalition and many more organizations, coming together for a nonpartisan streaming rally to inspire, inform and mobilize young voters while encouraging people of color and underserved communities to register and vote. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4-6 p.m. PST (7 p.m. MST) “No Vote Left Behind” will feature astronauts, artists and activists including Aloe Blacc, Shepard Fairey, Rising Appalachia, Tim Daly, Reggie Watts, Louis Cole, Téa Leoni, Matthew Lillard and Cady Coleman among others. This event will answer questions about voting and provide tools to help mobilize voters this election season and understand the importance of democracy.