Health board meeting rescheduled, COVID-19 case update

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Tuesday, July 14, Gallatin County has 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 137 active cases and four current hospitalizations. The county has a cumulative total of 486 and there have been a total of 348 people recovered. One person has died from COVID-19 complications. There was also one previous case reassigned to Gallatin County and added to the local cumulative total.

The new cases are located across Gallatin County, and are related to contacts with known cases, community spread and travel. The median age of those diagnosed with COVID-19 is falling. Young people have more close contacts, both professionally and socially. Summer may be here, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we need everyone’s help to minimize the spread to our neighbors, family members, and loved ones.

Whether you’re young or old, city-dwellers or rural residents, year-long residents, snow birds or vacationers, do your part to prevent the spread: avoid the crowds, wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a face covering and stay home if you are sick.

The Gallatin City-County Board of Health’s special meeting has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. on Friday, July 17 and will be virtual attendance only.

The first measure the board will consider is a new emergency health rule that would require use of face coverings by most people within most indoor public settings, including retail businesses, bars and restaurants, government buildings and schools, and most other public indoor settings.

The second measure on the board’s agenda is an extension of the board’s emergency rule requiring people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation until they are no longer contagious.

Public comments can be provided here​. The Board will accept written comments until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.