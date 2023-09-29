Health Buzz: Fall health favorites 

By Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

Heading into autumn is a great time to think about how you can support your physical and mental well-being. Colds and cases of the flu are more common now as people start spending more time indoors due to shortened daylight hours and cooler temps. Here are some of my favorite holistic fall health ideas.

Warming sock treatment

An odd title but a powerful immune boost. If you feel you’re coming down with a virus or are around those who have been feeling unwell, grab a pair of cotton socks, a pair of wool socks and a comfy blanket. Run the cotton socks under cold water and wring them out, or even put them in the freezer for a few minutes to ensure they’re extra cold! Put the cold socks on with dry, wool socks on top, then wrap yourself up nice and warm for a nap or keep the socks on overnight. Wake up with a boosted immune system!

Fall in love with root vegetables

Most root vegetables are available all year, but they’re at their peak from fall to spring. Underground gems such as garlic, onions, ginger, turnips, carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, and parsnips deliver ample flavor and nutrients during the cooler months. Many root vegetables are loaded with folate, which is key for cell growth and metabolism, and beta-carotene, which aids vision and bone growth. Great in soups and stews!

Get more consistent sleep

With the sun going down earlier in the evenings, you may feel more sleepy than usual. Don’t resist that feeling! Since we get less light in the fall and winter, our bodies start to crave more down time. Getting adequate sleep is important for your body and can help you stay healthy throughout the colder seasons. Consistent sleep strengthens the immune system, allowing for balanced and effective immune function.

Make time for friends and family

The cooler weather and shorter days may have you wanting to bunk at home, but making time for your social life will help support your emotional and physical health. Positive interactions with our friends and family boost dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin levels in the brain, which are neurotransmitters that can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Feeling more relaxed and happier contributes to improved mental health.

Acupuncture for all around wellness

If you’re searching for your ultimate wellness this fall, look no further than acupuncture. According to traditional chinese medicine, autumn is linked with the lungs and large intestines. These control your immune system and help to keep your energy and wellness up during the fall. Acupuncture also helps clear your mind, releases depression and grief, and regulates hormone balance and sleep. In addition, acupuncture can help clear sinuses and support a stronger immune system.

Create cellular health with vitamin C

It’s probably not a surprise—vitamin C is one of the leading vitamins for immune support. It is essential for the optimal functioning of white blood cells and also supports the production of the important B and T cells of the adaptive immune response. It also helps certain cells of the innate immune system surround unwanted compounds. Vitamin C is easy to find in many foods, such as leafy greens, colorful peppers and citrus fruits.

Harness the sun with vitamin D

When fall arrives, we have less daylight exposure so it’s important to either take a supplement or eat a varied diet in order to maintain appropriate vitamin D levels through fall and winter. Salmon, tuna, mushrooms, plain greek yogurt and egg yolks are good food sources of vitamin D. It can be difficult to get enough from diet alone so many people consider winter supplementation.

Embrace the beauty of the changing seasons while keeping your health and wellness at the forefront. Stay warm, stay healthy, and enjoy the season to its fullest!

Dr. Kaley Burns is a licensed Naturopathic Physician providing a wide range of services for her clients, including: Naturopathic Medicine, IV Nutrient Therapy, Regenerative Injections, Rejuvenation Therapies, Vitamin Shots, and Nutrition Counseling. She embraces a natural approach to health and aims to similarly inspire and guide others on their health journey.