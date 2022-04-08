Health Buzz: Healing and anti-aging at a cellular level

By Dr. Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

With all the products on today’s market that promise to make you look and feel younger, you may be wondering about the benefits of taking advantage of “anti-aging” treatments. You may be especially curious about these treatments if you have tried some of the over-the-counter options and have been disappointed with the results.

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+, therapy is a type of IV treatment that can stimulate regeneration in the body. This therapy has been around since the 1960s but recently gained more of a spotlight due to its vast healing potential.

NAD+ is present in every living cell in your body, crucial for a number of key physiological processes within the human body. A deficiency in NAD+, or a disruption in NAD+ homeostasis in the body, may impair these physiologic processes, which may result in different illnesses or disease conditions.

NAD+ therapy supports healing at a cellular level. It has the power to enhance neurological function, increase energy, support proper immune function, balance metabolism and boost overall well-being. Unfortunately, aging, consuming alcohol and other noxious substances, adverse stress and illness all contribute to decreased levels of NAD+ in the body.

Over the counter, NAD+ supplements are broken down through digestion and are therefore not as well absorbed and utilized by the body compared to IV therapy.

NAD+ can help individuals who are:

Interested in anti-aging therapy

Interested in restoring neurological function

Experiencing cognitive decline

Seeking to restore muscle strength and function

Seeking to boost a weight-loss regimen

Seeking to reduce their fatigue and improve overall energy levels

You don’t have to wait until you are experiencing a medical condition to experience the benefits of NAD+ IV therapy. This versatile treatment helps promote whole-body wellness and can help your body maintain optimal health and performance over time.

Since NAD+ IV therapy improves your body’s metabolic processes, this therapy can help you

reach or maintain a healthy weight, particularly when combined with a healthy nutrition and exercise regimen.

The various benefits of NAD+ IV will continue to be explored with the advancement of modern medicine. If you’re looking to enhance wellbeing, NAD+ therapy may be right for you.

Dr. Kaley Burns is the founder, owner and naturopathic doctor at Big Sky Natural Health. She embraces a natural approach to health and aims to similarly inspire and guide others on their health journey. Dr. Burns has advanced training application of regenerative and intravenous injection therapy. She also serves as the vice president and CE liaison of the Montana Association of Naturopathic Physicians.