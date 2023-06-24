Health Buzz: Holistic highlight on women’s health

How holistic women’s health is helping women take control of their health

By Dr. Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

Extensive research has shown that women’s health concerns, particularly the ones related to feminine health or related to prevention, are discredited or not properly addressed in the healthcare system. Unfortunately, women are not always given this individual attention by conventional medicine, leaving them feeling unheard and without viable treatment options, even though they have their own unique set of healthcare needs compared to men.

Holistic medicine takes into account all aspects of a patient’s health including physical, mental, and emotional factors. One major way that holistic medicine is offering more options for women is the goal of finding and treating the root cause contributing to their health concerns in order to alleviate symptoms, rather than utilizing medication or surgery as the primary way to treat symptoms.

A holistic approach to women’s health can include a variety of therapies. Some of the most effective include:

Acupuncture

While acupuncture is known for the treatment of pain, it is also used to improve depression, anxiety, infertility, pregnancy and postpartum care, peri- and menopausal symptoms, and menstrual difficulties. Many recipients with no major health concerns also use acupuncture to enhance wellness and prevent illness.

Advanced lab testing

Many patients are told that their labs are “within normal range,” yet they still experience symptoms. Every patient has their own unique biochemistry, genetics, and health condition, which often means a broader spectrum of testing can prove beneficial. Specialty labs serve to narrow down where therapy must be applied to bring back balance to your health.

Bioidentical hormones

Holistic women’s health care often addresses restoring balance to the reproductive hormones, in the context of the whole person. This can also include support for the thyroid and adrenal glands. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) involves using chemically and structurally compounded hormones as close to human hormones as possible.

The holistic practice of women’s health care is the treatment of women through all phases of their lives. Things like nutrient deficiencies, a lack of sleep and high amounts of emotional stress can all disturb hormonal balance and raise inflammation. Consult your holistic health care team and get back in balance.

Dr. Kaley Burns is the founder, owner and naturopathic doctor at Big Sky Natural Health. She embraces a natural approach to health and aims to similarly inspire and guide others on their health journey. Dr. Burns has advanced training application of regenerative and intravenous injection therapy. She also serves as the vice president and CE liaison of the Montana Association of Naturopathic Physicians.