Health Buzz: Seven benefits of IV therapy 

By Dr. Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

Dr. Kaley Burns administers nutrient IV therapy to a patient. PHOTO BY KIRBY GRUBAUGH

Studies have shown that nearly one-third of the U.S. population is at risk for at least one vitamin deficiency or anemia. Intravenous, or IV, therapy offers a safe and effective way to ensure you’re getting all the nutrients and hydration you need, without stressing over daily meal plans and supplement dosages.

IVs deliver nutrients into the bloodstream, which is the most efficient way to administer larger doses of nutrients throughout the body. IV vitamin therapy involves vitamins, minerals and amino acids that are added to a hydration solution. Most importantly, IV therapy allows your healthcare practitioner to customize the types and amounts of nutrients to meet your health needs, catering to optimal health and wellness.

What can vitamin IV therapy do?

At the most basic level, a vitamin drip provides hydration and corrects any micronutrient deficiencies. You may consider an IV to support elevated stress levels, after excess alcohol intake, following athletic endeavors, or if you are experiencing digestive disturbances preventing absorption.

Here are seven additional benefits to nutrient IV therapy.

1. Immune boost | Protect against illness

The immune system is very complex and works hard every day to fight off disease and infection. Unfortunately, our immune system is weakened as we age or with certain lifestyle choices. Immune booster IV therapy can provide you with vitamin C, multiple B vitamins, zinc and selenium to support optimal immune function.

2. Increase energy | Improve stamina

IV vitamin therapy can also provide your body with a natural boost of energy. Nutrients like amino acids can help you replace the overwhelming need for coffee, soda or other caffeinated drinks that can otherwise flood your body with unnecessary sugar.

3. Improved sleep and mood | Promoting a calm and restful state

Increased hydration and minerals have been shown to improve sleep quality, allowing the body to reach REM sleep. Optimal magnesium levels have been shown to regulate mood, improve sense of well-being, support brain function and enhance sleep quality and duration.

4. Better digestive health | Unparalleled absorption

With IV therapy the body absorbs upwards of 90 percent of the essential vitamins and minerals available, making it especially effective for conditions that can cause nutrient deficiencies, such as IBS or IBD. Additionally, practitioners at Big Sky Natural Health are uniquely qualified and able to work with patients to personalize dosage and create a unique formula targeted to your individual needs.

5. Balanced hormones | Regulated metabolism

Your hormones play a larger role in your body than you might realize. Hormones can control how well you sleep, your overall mood, your energy level and weight management.

6. Skin health | Improved tone and glow

A common addition to IV therapy is a super-nutrient called glutathione. Glutathione has a plethora of health benefits. Glutathione reduces oxidative stress to improve your overall complexion. With glutathione treatments you can see lighter, brighter skin tone. It can also help fight infections and cleanse the liver.

7. Hydration and detox | Remove toxins and rehydrate

IV infusion is undoubtedly the fastest way to nourish your body with hydration. Nutrient drips work by getting fluids directly into your bloodstream to convey hydration where you need it most. When the body is hydrated and nutrients are readily available, your liver can filter out toxins, resulting in a healthier you.