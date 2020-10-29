Health Department confirms seventh COVID-19 death in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that a Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The person was a woman in her 80s who passed away at a hospital last week. Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

This is the seventh death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 325 total statewide deaths ​reported​ yesterday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “Now more than ever, we need citizens to take this virus seriously and follow the well-known recommendations. We can’t curb COVID-19 without the help of our community.”

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, Gallatin County has 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 3,196. There are 525 confirmed active cases and 15 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 2,664 people recovered in Gallatin County.