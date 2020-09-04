Heat, then snow expected this holiday weekend

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” – 9/4/20

Montanans are used to the unruly weather patters brought on by interim seasons, and one such event will grace us over the coming Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, most of the state will experience record heat as temperatures climb into the 90s for most of southwest Montana. The high temps, low humidity and high winds will issue a red flag warning on Friday and Saturday. As the likelihood of human-caused fires increases, please recreate with caution this weekend. On Sunday and Monday, the mercury will drop by 30 to 40 degrees, according to KBZK meteorologists, creating a likelihood for high mountain snow—up to an inch is expected on higher peaks. Even valleys may see below-freezing temperatures by early Tuesday morning.