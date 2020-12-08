High school baseball in Montana?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/8/20

Montana supported high school baseball teams up until the 1970s when participation fell and the American Legion baseball took over. Stevensville High School Activities Director Chance Edman has submitted a request with the Montana High School Association to return school-sponsored baseball to the state, which will be formally reviewed in January. The interest is there, he says, noting that the sport is widely played between the ages of 4 and 13, but the biggest problem right now at the high school level is cost, which could be solved with state support. “We want to give our students an opportunity to play this sport and we think adding it at the high school level will do that,” Edman told 406 MT Sports.