High-speed chase injures three

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/28/20

Three individuals suspected of drug charges from Montana, led police on a high-speed chase from West Yellowstone to Ashton, Idaho, around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. West Yellowstone Police alerted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office that the trio was headed toward Fremont County at speeds of up to 90 mph. Fremont County deputies set up spike strips on Highway 20, but the vehicle left the highway before hitting the strips and flipped into a ditch where all three occupants—two women and one man, all in their 20s—fled. They hid in bushes and tall grass before being sniffed out by police dogs from Rexburg and Idaho Falls police departments. The suspects were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where they await charges as of Thursday. “We would like to thank the public for their support during the investigative process,” the Fremont sheriff’s office said in a press release reported by the Rexburg, Idaho Standard Journal.