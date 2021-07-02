High temps prompt more fishing restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/2/21

Planing ahead is the name of the game in fishing this summer. Due to high temperatures and low river levels, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued angling restrictions on several additional rivers in southwest Montana. Starting July 1, “hoot owl” restrictions as well as full closures of some rivers take effect and will stay in place until conditions improve. The following restrictions are in place: