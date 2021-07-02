News
High temps prompt more fishing restrictions
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/2/21
Planing ahead is the name of the game in fishing this summer. Due to high temperatures and low river levels, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued angling restrictions on several additional rivers in southwest Montana. Starting July 1, “hoot owl” restrictions as well as full closures of some rivers take effect and will stay in place until conditions improve. The following restrictions are in place:
- A hoot owl on the Big Hole River from the North Fork of the Big Hole River downstream to Dickie Bridge, and from the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site downstream to the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site.
- A full fishing closure on the East Gallatin River from Penwell Bridge Road downstream to the confluence with the Gallatin River.
- A hoot owl on the East Gallatin River from the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek downstream to Penwell Bridge.
- A hoot owl on the Shields River from the U.S. Forest Service Crandal Creek Bridge downstream to the confluence with Rock Creek.
- A hoot owl on the Gallatin River from Montana Highway 84 in Four Corners downstream to the confluence with the Missouri River.
- Upper Clark Fork – From the confluence of Rock Creek near Clinton upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek.
- Silver Bow Creek, including Warm Springs Ponds – From the creek’s confluence with Warm Springs Creek to Montana Street in Butte
