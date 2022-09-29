Homecoming in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

There’s a special feeling associated with high school homecoming in Montana: The start of a new school year, fall sports in action and rich, unsullied hometown spirit as the community rallies behind its local kids.

Lone Peak High School will celebrate this year’s homecoming Oct. 3-8 with soccer, volleyball and football games, and of course, a parade through the Town Center to invite community members to share the contagious school spirit.

EBS has compiled a list of homecoming festivities below to help you celebrate all the fun.