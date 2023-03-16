Housing: Big Sky Resort opens Levinski Lodge

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

Big Sky Resort continues to chip away at its workforce housing challenge, adding 35 beds mid-season in the first of three buildings at the new Levinski Complex.

The opening marks progress for the resort’s goal to provide housing for 50% of the winter workforce by early 2024. After the completion of Levinski Complex buildings B and C, the resort expects to provide 1,000 beds in the Mountain Village by next winter—roughly half of the winter staff.

“We want our team members to live right here in Big Sky. It enlivens the community, and it’s better for the employee, atmosphere, and climate,” stated Troy Nedved, the resort’s general manager, in a press release from the resort. The Levinski Lodge is located within walking distance of the base area, which will reduce pressure on transportation infrastructure.

Building A features apartment-style housing, a first for the resort. Each apartment is fully furnished, and includes a full kitchen, common space, bathrooms, storage closets, and free laundry facilities in the building, according to the release. Some tenants will move in with families.

“Recognizing that we need more diverse and affordable housing options is crucial to address the housing shortage in the Big Sky community,” Nedved stated. “Apartment-style units address a part of the population that has not quite fit in our other housing offerings.”

Big Sky Resort filmed a drone tour of an apartment in Levinski Lodge A. VIDEO BY CLARK REISCH / BIG SKY RESORT

Buildings B and C will include a mix of dorms and apartments.

Amy Fonte, resort sustainability specialist, stated that the Levinski Complex includes low-flow water fixtures, an energy-efficient HVAC system, and rooftop solar panels as a partial power source.

Now offering 826 beds in Big Sky, the resort provides more than seven times the ski industry average, according to the release. Big Sky Resort also offers employee housing in Bozeman and employees get a free pass to ride Skyline Bus.