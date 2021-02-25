How will Gallatin grow?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/25/21

Gallatin County is the fastest growing county of its size in the country. To better manage this growth, it has been working to revise its land-use growth plan for the first time since 2003. The project is called Envision Gallatin, and part of it requires collecting the public’s input. “The public working draft is based around three themes we heard consistently during public outreach: heritage, open space, and opportunity,” according to a Feb. 24 county press release. “Those three themes together set the foundation for the county’s land use vision.” Visit the Envision Gallatin website to review the draft plan and leave feedback.