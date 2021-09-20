Human remains found in Grand Teton

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/20/21

On Sept. 19, the FBI confirmed that human remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park and although forensic confirmation is pending, the remains are consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, according to FBI officials . Petito, 22, was documenting a “van life,” cross-country road trip on social media with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when contact with her family ceased in late August. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned to their home in Florida with the van and without Petito. Laundrie is now himself missing and has not been seen since Sept. 14 when he told family he was going for a walk in a nearby reserve. Petito’s disappearance has garnered international media coverage and the FBI is asking anyone who may have seen her or their van to submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov, or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.