Hundreds join in Montana Liberty Rally in Helena, protesting COVID-19 closures

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/20/20

Hundreds of protestors swarmed and lapped the Montana Capitol building on April 19, demanding businesses be reopened despite a series of directives and extensions set forth by Gov. Steve Bullock. Bullock’s latest in a string of stay at home directive extensions, set to expire on April 24, could again be extended, but a four-phase initiative has been constructed for conscientious reopening efforts. Still, the lack of definite time frames has many up in arms, with event co-organizer Anne Cameron telling NBC Montana, “It’s frustrating, every business is essential to somebody.” Protestors share Cameron’s perspective, believing the directives have caused more harm than good. Anecdotally speaking, Cameron knows at least six business owner’s in her personal circle that were forced to close permanently. The gathering flew in the face of a prohibition on nonessential social and recreational gatherings where people cannot maintain a distance of 6-feet between each other, a figure set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ironically, such disregard may further hobble the state if the disease gains more traction as a result of close contact between otherwise isolated parties.