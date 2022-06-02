Idaho man sentenced in Montana wildlife trafficking case 

Sentence includes jail, fines and privilege suspension

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

DILLON – An Idaho man was sentenced Tuesday in Beaverhead County District Court following a long-term investigation into a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana.

Yan Fong of Pocatello was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but 100 days suspended and was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000, as well as court fees. He also lost his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Montana and 46 other states for six years.

In 2017 and 2018, Fong unlawfully purchased 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho.

Fong was charged with one felony count of unlawful sale of a game fish, bird, game animal or furbearing animal; and one felony count of unlawful possession, shipment or transport of a game fish, bird, game animal or furbearing animal.

Fong is also facing pending charges for similar conduct in California and Idaho.

Montana game wardens rely on tips from people who observe crimes against wildlife. Anyone with possible information about these crimes is encouraged to visit go.usa.gov/xJTzB to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1 (800) TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.